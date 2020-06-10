As the tennis world looks forward to a decision on whether to play more this 2020, Roger Federer has released a bomb news that shakes the foundations of the sport of racket king. The teacher will not teach his class in 2020, an annus horribilis in life and sport in which the Helvetian has no place. His statements from a few weeks ago in which he acknowledged not being training put all fans on notice and with a brief statement published early, confirmed the worst omens.

Federer has a worse knee than previously thought. He said it Severin Luthi and with these words it is confirmed. So much so, that a few weeks after beginning his rehabilitation after surgery, the Swiss realized that something was wrong and had to go back to the operating room. That a 39-year-old athlete suffers an unforeseen event from this draft is serious and puts his continuity in professional tennis at a high level in serious trouble. However, with Roger anything is possible and embraces the spirit of 2017 to return with more strength next season. “Now what I need is to take the necessary time to return to 100%, ready to play at the highest level, just as it happened in 2017,” reads its statement.

“I will miss my fans and my beloved circuit, but I look forward to seeing everyone again at the start of the 2021 season,” commented a Roger who will be very attentive to the decision made regarding the ranking and what is played in this 2020, since he could lose the points corresponding to the semifinals in Roland Garros and the quarterfinals in the US Open, without ignoring everything he did in the end of season tournaments that could also be played depending on what the ATP. We will have to wait to enjoy the magic of a Roger Federer who will set his sights on Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 and Wimbledon 2021, as priority objectives. Coronavirus and knee delay it for a whole year.