Roger Federer was disappointed in his loss to Aliassime

Roger Federer surprised everyone. His defeat against Felix Auger Aliassime 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in the second round of the Halle ATP 500 it may seem strange. In fact, his gestures on the court were not the usual ones: he was seen crestfallen, as if disappointed in himself, and with a worrying demeanor. However, no one understood the reasons why he had delayed his press conference. The Swiss always attends to the media for as long as necessary and in a very friendly way. Despite this, he decided to postpone the dialogue with the journalists for about two and a half hours. “I felt that I needed time to digest the third set. I was quite disappointed with how the game ended, something similar to what happened to me in Geneva. I was not sure what to say at the moment,” he said.

“I have collected a lot of information about my matches from the past week [en referencia a sus tres triunfos en Roland Garros]. Changing surfaces is not easy at all Y Felix Auger Aliassime He is a great player and today he played better than me, “he analyzed.

“It was not a good attitude on my part. I was disappointed in the way I felt on track, with the way things were going, that I’m not performing well and all that. I think all the difficulty on the I come back, it has been able to me a bit too. In all that I have to push at each point to make things happen. I realized that today was not going to be my day. That there was nothing I could do. I started to get really negative on the track and it’s not how I normally am. In fact, it is not something that makes me happy and proud, “he said.

But despite all that, the Swiss maintains a halo of hope. “If you look at the 1500 games that I have played in my career, these things can happen. The good thing is that I know it won’t happen to me again the next time I’m on the track. That is why I wanted to take my time to go to the press, to understand why I felt that way. I spoke with Ivan (Ljubicic) and realized everything. I need to be positive and look at the next goal, which is Wimbledon, ”he commented.

HOW IS YOUR PHYSICAL?

One of the big questions about his delay happened about his physique. The lack of mobility in the last set could generate certain doubts about whether he had suffered a step backward in his knee recovery. “The rehabilitation process has been a great challenge for me. Anyone who has had several surgeries will know what I am talking about. Things are not easy anymore and sometimes that becomes the biggest concern,” he said.

As reported by the colleague Tumaini Carayol, from The Guardian newspaper, Federer he asked to answer only the questions asked in English. An abnormal situation since he usually speaks in three languages ​​(French and German added to the already mentioned English). Beyond that, he argued, “Now I have to move on, lift my head and not make any foolish decisions. I just have to stay positive and look at the next goal which is Wimbledon.”