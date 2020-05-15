05/15/2020 at 20:46

The Swiss Roger Federer, The most successful tennis player of all time, he took advantage of a telematic interview with a New York nurse to praise the work of the toilets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Christinne, a New York medical assistant, a fan of the Swiss player, was interviewed by ESPN via video conference. At one point in the conversation, at the bottom of the monitor, Federer burst in.

“In a moment of great champions, one from Switzerland wants to congratulate Christinne”, revealed the moderator. “Oh my gosh, I’m shaking,” said the nurse, seeing the face of her idol.

“Hello Christine, how are you?” Federer.

“People think that athletes are superheroes, but we think the same of people like you, Christinne. You are heroes because you really save lives. That is the difference,” said the Swiss.

After extolling the work of hospital staff in the daily fight against COVID-19, he said goodbye.

“I want to thank you a lot for this, for giving me this opportunity,” replied the utility. “I am shaking. I do not see myself as a heroine, I only see myself in the service of others. I only do my job,” added the New York medical assistant after the break-in by the monitor. Federer.

The Swiss publicly acknowledged, via telematics, the efforts of all health workers in the coronavirus crisis.

