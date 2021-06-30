Roger Federer struggles to advance at Wimbledon

LONDON.

The swiss Roger Federer, eighth racket in the world, qualified for the second round of the Wimbledon tournament on Tuesday after Frenchman Adrian Mannarino withdrew due to injury on the grass of the center court of the All England Club of London.

After almost two and a half hours of game, Mannarino, who has reached the fourth round of this tournament three times in the past and this time was firmly defeating the Swiss, fell to the ground when he was losing the fifth game of the fourth set.

Playing aggressively had managed to scare Federer, who at almost 40 years old is looking to win his ninth Wimbledon and take his Grand Slams number to 21, surpassing the Spanish Rafael Nadal with whom he currently shares the male record and who does not compete in this tournament.

The match ended by default with a result of 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 3-6 and 4-1.

Federer He claimed to want to win, but “not like that” and wished “a quick recovery” to the French, of which he said that “he could have won the game because he played better.”

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.