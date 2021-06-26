Roger Federer still hasn’t gotten off the Olympics

Roger Federer confirmed that he wants to go to the Tokyo Olympics, but will decide after Wimbledon based on his result in the tournament.

The Swiss, who already missed the Rio de Janeiro Games, then due to injury, left his participation in the air at the expense of what happens on the outskirts of London, where he will compete again two years after the final he lost against Serbian Novak Djokovic, in which he had two match points.

Federer and his panorama at a press conference.

“We will decide, my team and I, after Wimbledon, because it will have an impact on me, It depends on whether I play good or bad. My feeling is that I would like to go, but I will find out in a few weeks, “Federer said at the press conference prior to the start of the third Grand Slam.

An unprolific 2021

The Helvetian arrives at this tournament with just five victories in the season, three of them at Roland Garros and one on grass, in the Halle tournament, where he came out early in a bad match against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Roger drinks the preparation with soda.

“In that match I had a moment where I wasn’t happy with how I was playing. Halle’s not going to happen here. I feel so much better, that was like when I was a junior and I would get angry and see nothing positive. I have to stay with the good of all these weeks and that I can be at Wimbledon again, see how things are going. I have to be mentally strong, not like in Halle, “said the Swiss.

Roger did not do well at all in Halle.

When does Federer debut at Wimbledon?

Federer, eight times champion at the All England Club, will debut this Tuesday against the French Adrian Mannarino.

