Roger Federer snatches the place of the round of 16 from tennis player Cameron Norrie

On 07/04/2021 at 12:00 CEST

Roger Federer, Swiss, number 8 in the ATP and seed number 6, fulfilled the predictions by winning the round of 32 at Wimbledon by 6-4, 6-4, 5-7 and 6-4 in two hours and thirty-five minutes to Cameron norrie, British tennis player, number 34 in the ATP and seed number 29. After this result, the tennis player will be in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The British player managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while the Swiss player managed it 4 times. In addition, in the first serve the Swiss was 68% effective, did not commit any double faults and achieved 71% of the service points, while his opponent obtained 66% effectiveness, made 7 double faults and managed to win the 61% of service points.

During the round of 16, Federer will face the Italian player Lorenzo Sonego, number 27 and seeded number 23, next Monday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, including those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the guests.