in Tennis

Roger Federer reveals he will travel to Wimbledon 2021 without his family

Roger Federer appeared before the accredited media in the ATP 500 Halle 2021, a tournament to which he has been able to travel with his family. However, this will not be possible at Wimbledon 2021 since due to health restrictions, which would force all the players’ companions to be quarantined for five days, both Mirka and Roger have agreed that it was not advisable to travel with the entire family. Ivan Ljubicic, Severin Luthi and his physiotherapist will be the Swiss’s escorts in London.

Cryptocurrency : WallStreetBets shifts focus to MicroVision: here’s where to buy the stock

The Clippers’ defensive play that cost them the game in the hands of Joe Inglés