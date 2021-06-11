Roger Federer reveals he will travel to Wimbledon 2021 without his family

Roger Federer appeared before the accredited media in the ATP 500 Halle 2021, a tournament to which he has been able to travel with his family. However, this will not be possible at Wimbledon 2021 since due to health restrictions, which would force all the players’ companions to be quarantined for five days, both Mirka and Roger have agreed that it was not advisable to travel with the entire family. Ivan Ljubicic, Severin Luthi and his physiotherapist will be the Swiss’s escorts in London.

I asked Roger Federer regarding his plans for Wimbledon: «It’s not possible for the family to come. You would have to be in quarantine for five days. Hopes that they would be able to come with me were soon buried. I will be with Seve, Ivan and Dani like in Paris. » #Federer pic.twitter.com/k4B7zENgUp – Simon Häring (@_shaering) June 11, 2021