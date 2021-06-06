Roger Federer retires from Roland Garros!

06/06/2021 at 4:52 PM CEST

The Swiss Roger Federer announced this Sunday that will not play his round of 16 match at Roland Garros against Italian Matteo Berrettini and thus retires from the Parisian Grand Slam.

“It is important that I listen to my body and don’t go too fast on your return to racing. I am happy with my three wins. There is nothing better than the feeling of returning to the slopes, “said the Swiss in a statement released by the organization.

Federer left the door open for retirement after having reached the second round in a 3 and a half hour game against German Dominik Koepfer.

Since he returned to the slopes, the Swiss has always had in mind to catch the physical tone forto arrive in top condition to the grass tour, his preferred surface and one where he hopes to reach his best form at Wimbledon.