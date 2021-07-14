Roger Federer resigns from Tokyo Games

07/13/2021 at 6:46 PM CEST

Roger Federer will not be at the Tokyo Olympics. The Swiss tennis player has communicated this through a message on his social networks, where he alleges a knee injury to miss the Olympic tournament.

The Basel legend thus communicated his decision: “During the grass tennis season, unfortunately I experienced a setback with my knee and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Olympics from Tokyo.

I am very disappointed as it has been an honor and a highlight of my career every time I have represented Switzerland. I have already started rehab hoping to get back on tour later this summer.

I wish the whole Swiss team the best, and I will be supporting from a distance. As always, Hopp Schwiz! “

Federer already hinted at his refusal to participate in the Games when he was eliminated in the recent Wimbledon tournament against the Polish Hurkacz, with a painful ‘donut’ against in the third and final round.