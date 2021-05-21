Roger Federer puts his most historical and personal objects up for auction

As you prepare to compete in Roland Garros (May 30 to June 13), Roger Federer has decided to auction off certain uniforms and rackets from his 21-year career at Christie’s this summer.

“The Roger Federer collection is the largest collection of sports memorabilia ever released by a single owner,” he recently told the AFP news agency. Bertold Mueller, managing director of Christie’s during a presentation of some of the auctioned items.

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Roger Federer Foundation, which funds educational projects for children in southern Africa and Switzerland.

“Roger Federer started collecting these objects as early as 2000, with the help and support of his parents and his wife, and now he has been collecting them to keep them in good condition, label and catalog them. They always had in mind that at some point they would want to do something good with all of it, “explained Mueller.

The auction for the 20-title Grand Slam champion’s shorts, polo shirts, rackets and sneakers must take place in two stages: a live sale on June 23 in London and an online sale from June 23 to July 14.

The London auction will be dedicated to the Swiss race in the four tournaments of Grand slam (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, US Open), while the virtual auctions will cover his entire 21 years on the circuit, from his first participation in the los Sydney 2000 Olympics, at the age of 19.

The goal is to reach a million pounds (around 1.2 million euros).

Thus, fans and collectors will be able to bid on the acquisition of the vest and racket that Federer used during his victory in 2012 at Wimbledon (lot 17 with a price between 40,000 and 60,000 pounds, between 46,500 and 69,800 euros), one of his eight hits in London.

For those who prefer the champion’s rarer feats, the full outfit he wore during his only coronation at the 2009 Roland Garros final, with still traces of clay as a bonus, estimated at between £ 50,000 and £ 70,000 (between £ 58,000 and £ 81,000). euros), approximately.

At three months of his 40 years, the Swiss, currently the eighth player in the world, lost this Tuesday on his return to earth, against the Spanish Pablo Andújar (75th world) at the ATP in Geneva.

After Roland Garros, Roger Federer will aim above all at Wimbledon, his favorite tournament, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.