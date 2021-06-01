Roger Federer passes over Istomin at Roland Garros

Roger Federer at Roland Garros / Getty Images

Federer, with three games played this season due to a double arthroscopy in his right knee, won again on a big stage 489 days after beating Tennys Sandgren in the quarters of the 2020 Australian Open.

In the Track Philippe Chatrier, center where he won his only Roland Garros against Soderling, Roger Federer, world No. 8, defeated by 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3 in 1h.33 ‘ to the Uzbek Denis Istomin, 34 years old, 204 of the world and coming from the previous phase.

Like he never left 🤩 487 days after his last Grand Slam match, @rogerfederer is back with an impressive 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 win over Istomin! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/1mHdFpeh7b – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2021

First victory on clay, after the recent loss to Pablo Andújar in Geneva, and at Roland Garros, who had last stepped in the semifinals handed over to Rafa Nadal in the 2020 edition.

Meritorious step forward at 39 years of Roger Federer, who looks at the grass and especially at Wimbledon but who wanted to go through Paris, looking for the rhythm of competition and also tasting one more presence in a place that he conquered in 2009

In the second round, he will face the Croatian Marin cilic or french Arthur Rinderknech.