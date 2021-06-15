Roger Federer, overemphasis Grand Slam GOAT titles

It is very unusual that Roger Federer pronounce on the mythical race between the members of the Big 3 to see who ends up as the best in history, or what for many is the same, with more Grand Slam titles. It is precisely in this line that the Swiss expressed himself in words collected by tagesanzeiger.ch, in which he criticizes that for years the importance of other tournaments with respect to the big four has been greatly trivialized, praising them above all the others. In addition, he did not hesitate to talk about the feelings that he transmitted Novak Djokovic in Paris, as well as the fact that the new generations are unable to add titles in these great events.

“In the semifinal against Rafa there were impressive exchanges and Tsitsipas also played a great game, but it was great to see how Djokovic was able to recover at the end. I think that more and more players will win Grand Slam titles in the future; these tournaments have me given a lot and they are a great stage for our sport, it is amazing that between three players we have divided the majority for years, but we cannot forget that we played most of the season on the ATP circuit, when I started my career not everything they were the Grand Slams “, declared the Swiss tennis player.

Roger Federer acknowledges that his great goal was to overcome the Grand Slam titles of Sampras

This could be closely related to the fact that three players from the same era are very even in that facet, something that had not happened before. “It was Pete Sampras who unleashed this fever for the number of Grand Slam titles and conveyed the feeling that there was nothing more important. For me, it was all over from the moment I won the 15th and beat him. Afterwards I didn’t care if I was 16, 17 or 18, my only goal was to break the Sampras record, everything else was a bonus, “said a man who was questioned about who he thinks will end up with the most Grand Slam titles among the Big 3 members. “As long as the three of us are active, anything is possible,” commented an always cautious Roger Federer.