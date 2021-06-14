Roger Federer: “My goals for Wimbledon are quite high”

More than 700 days have passed since the last meeting of Roger Federer on grass in the still-remembered final against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2019. Despite the lack of contact with the grass, the Swiss quickly adapted to one of his favorite surfaces. So much so that it garnered 18 titles between Find and the third Grand Slam of the season. In that sense, he did not feel inactivity and beat Ilya Ivashka without much shock by 7-6 (4) and 7-5 in the first round of the German competition.

– Go back to playing on grass after a long time

We are all in the same boat because they have not played on this surface in recent years either. I missed him and it’s a joy to be back. Also, I love playing in Halle and I’m excited despite the few people in the stadium.

– His sensations on the court in his debut in the tournament

Getting a victory is positive. I got through a difficult moment at the beginning and it was crucial to get out of that situation [dos chances de break levantadas]. Then I got to play a great tiebreak that helped calm my nerves a bit. Also, I served very well and my serve responded all the time. Luckily, I’m fine and I just need match rhythm.

– What goals do you have for this short tour of a few weeks?

Clearly, my goals for Wimbledon they are quite high. If I can’t do well in Halle, I know I have another week to continue practicing.

HURKACZ OR AUGER ALIASSIME, YOUR NEXT RIVAL

Roger Federer He will take to the track again on Wednesday or Thursday, when he will have to meet the winner of the duel between the Polish Hubert Hurkacz and the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime, who has just reached the final at the ATP 250 in Stuttgart.