Roger Federer manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of Adrian Mannarino

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 05:15 CEST

The swiss Roger Federer, number 8 of the ATP and seed number 6, fulfilled the forecasts when winning during the sixty-fourth of the final of Wimbledon when the scoreboard showed a 6-4, 6 (3) -7 (7), 3-6, 6-2 and 0-0 because his rival, the French tennis player Adrian mannarino, number 41 of the ATP, had to withdraw. After this result, the player manages to qualify for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

During the match, Federer managed to break the serve 4 times to his opponent, in the first service he had a 61% effectiveness, he committed 3 double faults and achieved 69% of the service points. As for Mannarino, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, achieved a 64% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and won 64% of his service points.

In the 30th final, the Swiss will face the winner of the match between the French player Richard Gasquet and the japanese tennis player Yuichi Sugita.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place from June 21 to July 12 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players who qualify directly, those who manage to win the rounds prior to the tournament and the guests.