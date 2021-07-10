Roger Federer loses at Wimbledon and falls short of his 21st Grand Slam

Federer’s unexpected unintentional mistake 0:27

. – 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer lost to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6, (7-4), 6-0 in the men’s singles quarterfinal at Wimbledon. This was Federer’s first consecutive loss at Wimbledon since 2002, the year before his first championship there.

The 39-year-old Federer previously won eight Wimbledon singles titles. This week he became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the Open Era.

Hurkacz will now face Matteo Berrettini or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals on Friday.

This will be Hurkacz’s first Grand Slam semi-final and he is only the second Pole to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals after Jerzy Janowicz did so in 2013.