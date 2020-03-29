The competitive break offers a clear opportunity to soak up the history of the sport and review statistics that say a lot about everything we have experienced in recent times. Attending to the parameter always as mediatic as it is the one of the weeks in front of the ATP ranking, we came across an aspect that deserves our attention, such as the consecutive weeks that the best have been at the top. It is well known that Roger Federer He is the player who accumulates the most weeks as number 1, while a few days ago we analyzed in an article how the Big3 he was outmatched by a player as far as seasons ended in that position are concerned. But What about perpetuation at the top of the world ranking?

There are surprises. One of them is not that Roger Federer leads the historical list, but the forcefulness with which he does it and the fact that the vast majority of his weeks as number 1 were signed consecutively. And it is that of the 310 Monday in which the name of the Swiss has appeared at the top, nothing more and nothing less than 237 were chained consecutively, which represents 76.45%. The The first time that Basel reached this position was on February 2, 2004 and he did not leave there until August 11, 2008.. Simply amazing, considering how Rafael Nadal spent several seasons looking to take that position from Roger and making merits for it.

What Federer accomplished is an unparalleled feat. Proof of this is that the second player in history to have been number 1 in a row for consecutive weeks is far from his record. It is Jimmy Connors, with 160 weeks, while in third position is Ivan Lendl, with 157. Neither one presents a percentage as high as Roger regarding the ratio between consecutive weeks and totals at number 1. The other members of the Big3 they are very far in this sense, which has all the logic. The unleashed competitiveness between them has prevented them from establishing empires that can be assimilated at a quantitative level to that of the Swiss at the indicated stage, although it only magnifies the feat of Novak Djokovic, which coexisting with Nadal and Federer has been 122 consecutive weeks as number 1.

TO Rafael Nadal It has cost him more to perpetuate himself at the top of the ranking. The multiple injuries during his career have meant that the longest period of the Spanish as number 1 has been 56 weeks, behind the 102 of Pete Sampras, the 75 of Lleyton Hewitt and the 58 of John McEnroe. There is no doubt that to explain the deed of Roger Federer with as many consecutive weeks as number 1 it could indicate the absence of obvious alternatives to his power during some of his career, in which he accumulated a high percentage of his successes. The Swiss won 45 titles between 2004 and 2008, of the 103 he has in his entire career, that is, a 43.68% of his total won tournaments occurred in the period in which he copied the number consecutively.

It is clear that the version that the Helvetian showed during those seasons was one of the best in the history of tennis and the fact that his winning trend has slowed down, can only be attributed to the emergence of two giants in the history of the sport, such as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. He has known how to coexist with Basel, enlarging his legend by being able to continue adding successes and fighting from you to you against both, without the passing of the years being a clear disadvantage for him. This is the historical ranking of consecutive weeks as number 1 in the world and the percentage that they represent with respect to the total.

Roger Federer: 237 consecutive out of 310 totals. 76.45%

Jimmy Connors: 160 consecutive of 268 totals. 59.7%

Ivan Lendl: 157 consecutive out of 270 totals. 58.14%

Novak Djokovic: 122 consecutive out of 282 totals. 43.26%

Pete Sampras: 102 consecutive out of 286 total. 35.66%

Lleyton Hewitt: 75 consecutive out of 80 totals. 93.75%

John McEnroe: 58 consecutive out of 170 totals. 34.11%

Rafael Nadal: 56 consecutive out of 209 totals. 26.79%

Andre Agassi: 52 consecutive out of 101 totals. 51.48%

Björn Borg: 46 consecutive out of 109 totals. 42.2%



