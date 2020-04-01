Roger Federer he had been oblivious to all rumors about the possible suspension of Wimbledon. After the cancellation of the London Grand Slam became official, the Swiss broke his silence on his social networks. The eight-time All England Club champion wrote a message on his Twitter account saying that is “devastated”, which was accompanied by a GIF that assures that “there is no GIF to express what I am feeling.”

The tournament played in the English capital is the favorite of the Swiss, the one who has won the most times in his entire career. The knee injury prevented him from being on the clay tour this year but he was confident of returning in time for his favorite date of the year, Wimbledon. It is a date marked in red on his calendar and if he has to give up the ground tour to get in good condition as he has done on some occasions, he does so.

On August 6 he will be 39 years old and the chances of winning Wimbledon again are reduced. His last title on the London grass was in 2017. In the last edition, he reached the final and lost to Novak Djokovic in an epic battle that will remain for the memory. The duel was resolved in the fifth set super tie-break, but the Swiss showed that he still had a lot of magic left in the racket. Nole had to squeeze the most to beat him.

Federer has not won a Grand Slam since he did so in 2018 at the Australian Open, after beating Marin Cilic in the final in five sets. However, despite the sadness caused by the news, Roger acknowledges that he shares the organization’s decision to cancel the tournament. In another tweet, the Swiss responds to a follower and ensures that now the priority is health and family. After this decision, the Helvetian is already looking forward to the 2021 edition and is confident that his physique will allow him to arrive with options to fight for the title.