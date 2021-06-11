Roger Federer: “I am very very happy to return to Halle”

Beyond subjective tastes about GOAT and more, the tennis world celebrates seeing Roger Federer happy on a track. After a last year and a half complicated with a knee operation, the Swiss looks fully recovered and he showed it in Roland Garros, where he won three games. However, he did not appear to play the round of 16 match against Matteo Berrettini as his goal was to reach 100% on the grass tour. And, in that sense, it will begin next week to play the Halle ATP 500, one of his favorite places on the circuit since he won ten times.

“Training on grass is always fun, very natural. I continue to take things easily. The knee always needs special care, and I will try to increase the pace a bit more this afternoon or tomorrow,” he commented in the middle of the day, according to words collected by the ATP. And he added: “I am optimistic, I think I will adapt well to the change of surface and I will have good feelings. I am also satisfied with how my physique recovered after Paris.”

What’s more, He said: “I am very very happy to return to Halle to play one of my favorite tournaments. I always love to come back here. It is a family atmosphere, which brings back beautiful memories. And it is a key tournament in my career because it always showed me the way to be successful at Wimbledon. “

YOUR SENSATIONS IN THE PRELIMINARY TO THE GERMAN COMPETITION

“Ljubicic told me in the last practice that ‘it’s incredible how clean I hit the ball on grass.’ And the reality is that it seems very simple to me. My strengths are accentuated on this surface: from the slice to the act of hitting fast the ball, “he said.

DO YOU LOOK CONFIDENT OF WINNING WIMBLEDON?

“I don’t know if the number 1 goal this week is to win the tournament because I have not competed enough to arrive here with that clear expectation. In any case, the priority is to arrive healthy and fully fit to Wimbledon 2021. I am curious to see what I am capable of and the truth is that I have a good feeling about my options “, concluded.