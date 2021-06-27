Roger Federer gives date to decide if he will go to the JO

WIMBLEDON.

Roger Federer he still doubts if he will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, and said on Saturday that together with his team “we will assess the situation after Wimbledon.”

Speaking to the press by videoconference from the All England Club before the Grand Slam tournament on grass that starts on Monday, Federer said the course of events in the next fortnight will determine his plans. for the next few months.

Obviously, if I play here very well or very poorly, I think that affects the whole outlook for the summer. I feel like I would like to go to the Olympics. I would like to play as many tournaments as possible. But now we have decided that after Wimbledon we will sit down as a team and decide the next steps, “he said.

Wimbledon ends July 11. Tokyo games postponed one year due to coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to begin on July 23.

The Olympic tennis will not feature at least two of the top names: Rafael Nadal said you need to rest and recover, and Dominic Thiem recently injured his right wrist.

Federer, what shares men’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Nadal, has won two Olympic medals for SwitzerlandSilver in singles in London 2012 and gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka in Beijing 2008. He did not play in Rio in 2016 due to a left knee injury.

