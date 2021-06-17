Roger Federer falls in the eighth of the Halle tournament against Auger-Aliassime

Updated 06/16/2021 – 17:26

The Swiss Roger Federer, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, fell in the eighth of the Halle tournament against the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, 6-4, 3-6 and 2-6, in one hour and forty-five. five minutes.

Auger-Aliassime had to overcome the match and relied on his powerful serve, with which he made up to 13 direct aces, to subdue the Swiss, who was disarmed in the third set by the Canadian tennis player, who showed a more dynamic and consistent game.

The Basel tennis player, who will not be able to reissue the title he won on the grass of Halle in 2019, showed that he is not in the best moment of form after having surgery on his right knee in 2020, since he also fell in the eighth of the Geneva tournament and retired at Roland Garros to prepare for the grass tour, with the clear objective of achieving his ninth title at Wimbledon.

Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of the match between the American Marcos Giron and the German Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals.

German Philipp Kohlschreiber also went to the quarterfinals after defeating French Corentin Moutet in straight sets (6-4 and 7-6 (4) and facing the fourth seed in the semifinals, Russian Andrey Rublev, who defeated Australian Jordan Thompson by 6-4 and 6-4.