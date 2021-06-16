Roger Federer falls in Halle round of 16 against Auger-Aliassime

06/16/2021 at 5:51 PM CEST

.

The swiss Roger Federer, winner of 20 ‘Grand Slam’ titles, fell in the eighth of the Halle tournament against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, for 6-4, 3-6 and 2-6, in one hour and forty-five minutes.

Auger-Aliassime had to overcome the match and relied on his powerful serve, with which he made up to 13 direct aces, to subdue the Swiss, who was disarmed in the third set by the Canadian tennis player, who ensured a more dynamic and consistent game.

The Basel tennis player, who will not be able to reissue the title he won on the grass of Halle in 2019, showed that he is not in the best of form after having surgery on his right knee in 2020, since he also fell in the second round of the tournament in Geneva and retired at Roland Garros to prepare for the grass tour, with the clear goal of clinching his ninth title at Wimbledon.

Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of the match between American Marcos Giron and German Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals.

German Philipp Kohlschreiber also went to the quarterfinals after beating Frenchman Corentin Moutet in two sets (6-4 and 7-6 (4) and will face the fourth top seed, Russian Andrey Rublev, for a place in the semifinals., who defeated Australian Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4.