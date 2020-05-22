A great attitude will be necessary to return to the best level when tennis is resumed, under any circumstances. The coronavirus has altered everything and, although it is true that at first it seemed to benefit Roger Federer, who had decided to make a stop to have knee surgery, the dilation in time of the global pandemic that has forced to cancel Wimbledon 2020 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, seems to have left the Swiss aimless. In a conversation collected by GloboEsporte with Gustavo Kuerten By video call, the Swiss man reflected on many different issues and introduced a nuance of concern to fans.

– Solidarity collaboration with Gustavo Kuerten to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus. Brazilian and Swiss maintain a very good relationship and this has been noted in a conversation where they announced that Roger was joining the “Win Together” project, which seeks to raise funds to help 35,000 Brazilian families at risk of exclusion. “I am always there to help a friend like you Guga. You have been one of the best players in the world and a tremendously kind person. You were important when I arrived at the circuit, I felt very welcome for you, I am happy to help you in everything can “, declared a Federer who faced Kuerten two three times, with a balance of 2-1 in favor of the Brazilian.

– Opinion on the possibility of playing without an audience in the stands. “I can’t imagine competing in an empty stadium, I don’t succeed and I hope it never happens. As much as when we train there are no people, competing is very different. It is clear that the possibility is feasible, but I think we could wait for the appropriate moment to return in the best conditions, with at least a third of the stadium full or half in. It would be very difficult for me to play major tournaments behind closed doors, “said a man whose connection to the stands is evident and who, possibly, transmits the general feeling of the circuit.

– Training routine and attitude towards the return of tennis. “Since I had surgery in 2016, I have not spent five weeks in a row at home. It has been a great time for the whole family, we have been lucky to be healthy and our family and friends are well. Sometimes we go crazy being so much time together at home, but that’s normal, “he said with a laugh. “The truth is, I’m not training because, to be honest, I don’t see a reason to do it right now. I’m physically fine and I think it will be a long time before we compete again. It’s important for me to take a good rest now, I don’t miss tennis is so much less, although when we are close to returning and I have a goal to train, I will be super motivated, “he said.

It seems clear that the priority objectives of Roger Federer This season it was Wimbledon 2020 and the assault on Olympic gold. The surgical intervention to which he underwent a few months ago has made him take this period in stride and, according to these statements, we cannot rule out that the Helvetian ruled out any of the first tournaments that are held. There are many unknowns in his calendar, but it is still early to reveal them.

