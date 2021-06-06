Roger Federer decides to withdraw from Roland Garros

Roger Federer left Roland Garros not before two in the morning on Monday, after having defeated the German Dominik Koepfer in a long game of the night session and having attended the media.

They were three hours and 35 minutes, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) and 7-5. “It is a great step forward in my preparation. I didn’t expect to win three games here. The victory with Koepfer confirms the good impressions of the duel with Cilic, in completely different conditions. That is why I am so happy ”.

After discussing it with my team, I decided to leave. After two surgeries and more than a year of rehabilitation it is important to listen to my body and not push it to the limit too fast ”, explained the racquet legend in a statement. “I am happy to have accumulated three games, there is no better feeling than to be back on a track.”

He looks at his knee, sets his eyes on the grass of the Halle ATP, which is held after Paris, from June 14 to 20, and which involves a stop on the route to Wimbledon, its objective.