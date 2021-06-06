Roger Federer decided to leave Roland Garros after winning a match of more than three hours



Federer had his ticket in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Photo: Julian Finney / .

Roger Federer showed its quality and validity this Saturday, beating German Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) and 7-5 in a marathon of 3 hours and 36 minutes, to qualify to the Round of 16 at Roland Garros. Nevertheless, the Swiss chose to withdraw from the tournament and not put his physique at risk, which is not the same after two knee operations and more than a year of rehabilitation.

It was a very long match whose aftermath could manifest itself in the biggest Grand Slams winner in history in the next few days, which would be very dangerous for his aspirations to participate in Wimbledon and later in the Olympics.

“Your Majesty” aims to achieve his ninth title at Wimbledon, his favorite tournament. And for this it must be presented in optimal conditions. Federer arrived at Roland Garros with only one match of preparation, which he lost. Playing on brick dust has never been his forte, and his chances of succeeding in Paris were slim compared to candidates like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Therefore, the Swiss made the most sensible decision thinking about his immediate future, and that he must manage his efforts perfectly to be able to stay in the elite at 39 years old.

“After discussing it with my team, I decided to withdraw from the French Open. After two knee surgeries and more than a year of rehabilitation, it is important that I listen to my body and not push myself too quickly on my road to recovery. I am fascinated to have completed three games. There is no better feeling than being back on the court. I see them soon!Federer wrote on his Twitter account.