With tennis completely paralyzed by the coronavirus crisis, Roger Federer wanted to create his own ‘challenge’ and he has challenged some renowned athletes and musicians, in addition to the Dukes of Cambridge.

“Here you have a useful individual exercise. Let’s see what you have! Answer below with a video and I will give you some advice. Choose your hat wisely », wrote Roger Federer on his official Twitter account and then challenge some athletes like Nadal, Djokovic or Cristiano Ronaldo, Hamilton, Henry or Ibrahimovicin addition to some music stars like Coldplay or Justin Timberlake.

Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely 🎩😉👊 #tennisathome pic.twitter.com/05lliIqh1h – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 7, 2020

The Swiss tennis player is recovering from his knee injury, although tennis is suspended until next July 13So Roger will have time to get back in the best shape possible.