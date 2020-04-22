Roger Federer He has been a spokesperson for world tennis and has claimed the merger of ATP and WTA. The Swiss believes that the time has come for men’s and women’s tennis to merge and this Wednesday morning he asked his followers this question: «I was wondering… Am I the only one who thinks that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to come together as one?«.

His comment generated some other confusion at the beginning and the Helvetian clarified that he was referring to joining the ATP and the WTA in the same organization «I imagine a merger between WTA and ATP. I am not talking about merging the competition on the court, but rather merging the two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the professional tours of men and women. ”

The Basel tennis player explained that «it’s confusing for fans that there are different rankings, different logos, different websites and different tournament categories»Between masculine and feminine. “It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time (of the merger). These are difficult times in all sports and we can get out of this with two weakened bodies or with a stronger body, “he added.

Nadal joins Federer’s initiative

The idea of ​​the player with the most Grand Slams in the history of world tennis had a great reception among some of the main professionals in this sport. It was not long before Rafa Nadal answered his friend, seconding his proposal: «Hey Roger! As you know from our conversations I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men’s and women’s tennis in one organization«.

The Spanish was not the only one who was in favor of the fusion of men’s and women’s tennis. Two ex numbers one like Simona Halep and Garbiñe Muguruza have positioned themselves on the Swiss side. The Cosntanza tennis player replied to her publication saying “you are not the only one”. While Conchita Martínez’s pupil said that Yes, it would be a good idea.