Roger Federer beats Cilic and is already in 3R at Roland Garros

At 39 years old, he planted himself in Paris with a single victory, in Doha over Daniel Evans, and two defeats, against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatari tournament and against Pablo Andújar, painful for being in his country, Geneva, on his return to the clay.

But in the French capital, where he reigned in 2009 and lost in four finals to Rafa Nadal, Federer is going for it. He showed it by defeating Croatian Marin Cilic, 32 years old and 47th ATP, 6-2, 2-6, 7–6 (4) and 6-2 in 2h.35 ‘. He is in the third round, against the German left-hander Dominik Koepfer, executioner of the American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-4.

Fed the Fighter 👏 For a 16th time in Paris, @rogerfederer is safely through to the third round overcoming Cilic 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/7F4cjVCsps – Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2021

Roger Federer, number eight in the ranking at 39, arrived in Paris with few expectations. Not surprisingly, he had only played two tournaments and three games in a year and a half due to the double arthroscopy in his left knee at the conclusion of the 2020 Australian Open.

Well, Federer has qualified today for the sixteenth time for the third round of Roland Garros. His second victim of the week was Marin Cilic, a champion of the US Open, in 2014, by a score of 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-2, in two hours and 35 minutes. .

The Swiss thus adds his 72nd victory on the slopes of the Bois de Boulogne, which will allow him to play on Saturday for a place in the round of 16. His rival will be the German Dominik Koepfer (59 on the lists at 27 years old), a rookie at this stage of competition at the French Open. He did reach the fourth round of the US Open in 2019. It will be the first meeting between the two.