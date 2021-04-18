Roger Federer announces that he will play Roland Garros

Roger Federer, 39 years old and number 7 in the world (this Monday will be eighth), has announced that he will play Roland Garros, which delayed its start one week due to the pandemic, being played in Paris from May 30 to June 13.

He will first step on the clay in his country, competing in the ATP 250 in Geneva, from May 16 to 22. It will be his comeback after his brief comeback in the

Doha ATP, his first tournament since having his right knee operated for the first time in February 2020.

It will not appear in Masters 1000 ATP of Madrid, despite being on the list of participants, and Rome.

“Happy to let you know that I will be playing Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use my time in training. I’m looking forward to playing in Switzerland again, ”says the Basel man.

Its main objective is the grass tour, with Wimbledon as a highlight, without forgetting the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open, according to what he himself commented last March in Doha, when he beat Daniel Evans but then yielded to Nikoloz Basilashvili.

It will be his second appearance at Roland Garros in the last six editions. He could not attend the October 2020, after the stoppage due to the pandemic since he was still injured, and in 2019 he reached the semifinals, in the middle of a hurricane, meteorological and sports, since he won Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-4 and 6-2.

The Swiss has a title in Paris, in 2009.