Vasek Pospisil has shed some light on the process by which the top-100 managed to elevate the proposal envisioned by Novak Djokovic based on creating a new players association with which to acquire rights and be able to have bargaining power in the face of, for example, the distribution of income in prize money. The Canadian argues that the proposal, signed by 80 of the top 100, found the refusal of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who chose to speak to the Grand Slams after reading the manifesto signed by the other players.

“Novak was behind this from the get-go,” Vasek acknowledged in an interview with ‘TSN’. “At one point we were 80 of the 100 best male players who signed the letter of commitment, Novak being one of them. We had the ‘ok’ of 12 of the top 20, but when we went with Roger and Rafa they were not in favor” .

Vasek Pospisil states that Swiss and Spanish were not in favor of the essence of the statement creating a new union of players to improve their conditions and their role on the circuit. “Actually, they just wanted to go themselves and talk to the Grand Slams, which is something that went against the gist of what we were trying to do. It’s a shame to be honest, in fact I’ve had great conversations with Roger, I He really likes it and he’s a great guy and he totally supported the concept. He agrees with a lot of the problems, but in the end he didn’t support the original and real movement. That slowed him down a bit, yes, but in the end most players are more powerful than just two players. “

Pospisil believes that it is difficult to carry out according to what processes in order to defend their interests. “Tennis is international, so union players and a sport like tennis is not that easy. I would have all these conflicting laws from different countries. It is a difficult scenario, but when I got injured last year I tried to solve it. We have come quite far and We are definitely closer than ever. Yes, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. “

