Roger Federer and his best memories at the Olympics

It is true that Roger Federer He is not at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in fact, he was no longer at the Rio 2016 Games, but the Swiss has such a long career that he can find plenty of memories to occupy several pages. In an interview with the ITF Before his resignation was made public, the one from Basel dives into his memories to rescue his best Olympic memories, such as his gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka, the sadness after losing the final in 2012 or the woman he met in Sydney 2000 and that she would end up being the mother of her children.

The conversation with Wawrinka that inspired him

“If I look back I am very aware of how much fun we had with Stan in Beijing, it was incredible to win the doubles together. That gave me a huge boost after losing in the individual draw to James Blake, in those Games I was aiming to hang an individual medal and I did not. After losing to James (Blake), the next day we had to play doubles and I remember Stan telling me: ‘This is what we have left, let’s do it.’ It ended up being a great week with him and Severin Luthi, something wonderful ”.

Curious celebration after winning the gold

“We made that gesture after the semi-finals and also when we won the title. We simply had to. It was like a scene where Stan was playing so well that I thought he was like fire, so I go up to him and pretend to warm up on fire. It was silly of us but it was a lot of fun, I think we were both happy to carry it out.

I still have the semifinal against the Bryans in mind, they were number one, and we also knew that if we won we would already have silver or bronze assured. It is a pity that those defeated in the semifinals do not automatically obtain the bronze, I remember that in that way I lost a medal in the 2000 Olympic Games. I fell in the semifinals and then I also lost the match for the bronze medal, that was a great anguish at the moment ”.

The value of an Olympic silver

“In 2012 the quarter-final match against John Isner was recorded for me, it was a huge relief for me to overcome that match, it was the one that gave me the right to have two chances to win an individual medal, a barrier that you never know if you are going to overcome . When I went to play against Juan Martín in the semifinals I was really excited, I thought I had a great opportunity because I came from beating him at Wimbledon, but that day I realized how difficult it was to break the serve. In the second set I went through an extreme situation, although then he was very solid again. Finally, I was able to close it in the third and it was a great relief. It was a hot, beautiful day, with a great atmosphere, definitely one of the most emotional victories of my career.

After losing the final against Murray, the question in my head was very clear: ‘Now what are you going to do? Are you going to see the glass half full or half empty? ‘ At that moment they take you off the court, they take you to a small room, you put on your official tracksuit and you have 5 minutes to reflect and get back on track. It seems like a short time, but it gives you time to think about everything that happened. The truth is that I had reasons to be sad and angry, but I preferred to smile and be happy.

When I came out I met Del Potro and asked him how he had done, I thought he would have to lose to Djokovic. ‘I did not win’. I couldn’t believe it, so I congratulated him on the bronze. That was a great thing, but I only realized when I saw him, when I saw how ecstatic he had ended up in his fight for the bronze. For me, finishing with a silver also ended up being great, in fact I was happy to see Andy with the gold, from that day on the three of us were connected forever. Yes, it was a day where I received a crushing defeat, but at the end of the day it was an unforgettable day, I had no reason to be negative, it was time to be proud and happy to have given Switzerland money ”.

The Olympic Games that changed his life

“In Sydney 2000, Mirka lost in the first round to Dementieva. I was the only Swiss player, Marc Rosset was supposed to come, but he retired. So I was left alone with my coach and the physiotherapist, there were few of us but we had a great time. I had two very tough defeats, to Haas and to Di Pasquale, but Mirka was there, he stayed to continue training and to support me. It was then when we realized that ours was more than a simple friendship, I am very happy that it happened there and in that way ”.