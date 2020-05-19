He has not had many in his career, at least to be classified as a ‘crisis of confidence’, but one of the most important periods of doubt he has experienced Roger Federer in his sports life it has to do with the year 2011, the season in which the ATP circuit attends the explosion of the Serbian Novak Djokovic. That year, the Swiss would not raise a single Grand Slam but would add, among many very difficult defeats that we will review later, one of the most important victories that he is remembered.

It comes to mind remembering that year because at that time, the Swiss player’s coach was none other than Paul Annacone, author of recent statements, collected by ‘Tennis Circus’, in which Paul remembers what that tournament was transmitting to Roger from outside: that his competitive spirit was beginning to rebuild on the eve of the advent of the monster Djokovic, after 6 years in which either he was alone or only Nadal with him.

Putting in the background, 2010 is a difficult year for Roger. Although he starts off winning Australia against Murray, he seems to fall into a certain phase at the tennis level. Their results clash with the record for consecutive semifinals (23, broken by Soderling in the 2010 Roland Garros quarters), plus other quarterfinals at Wimbledon against Berdych. Warning signs that were confirmed after falling in the third and fourth round in Indian Wells and Miami and in the 2nd in Rome. Something was going on.

It was in the summer when Federer announced that he was hiring whoever was the winner of six Grand Slam titles with Pete Sampras, the great Paul Annacone. A relationship that was first fruitful with a great season finale on the European indoor track: title in Stockholm, Basel, final in Shanghai and title at the London Masters.

But that recovery will not be enough, because in 2011 a creature of unknown impact will be born, which Federer will suffer in the 2011 semifinals in Melbourne. Watching that match, even if it is only a summary, one realizes that Federer’s tennis seems to have no teeth before what Djokovic was beginning to mean. The Swiss has never seemed so slow, with a ball so little harmful and mobility so weak and little aggressive.

To top it off, things are not going to get any better soon after. One of the most critical Swiss matches in his rivalry with Nadal, where in some way the enormous tactical and psychological differences between the two in those years are evident, is in Miami 2011, with Rafa winning 6-3 and 6-2 . Federer was beginning to notice that he was lagging behind his two main rivals. And that, for the first time, he was not a favorite against either of them on any surface, even without trying all that on grass.

Federer would lose to Djokovic in Melbourne, Dubai and Indian Wells, and to Nadal in Miami and Madrid, but also to Melzer in Monte Carlo or Gasquet in Rome. The situation was worrisome. If the season had only a month left, Federer would have turned off the light and scrapped the year until further notice. The fact is that he arrived in Paris with a rampant crisis of confidence. Defeats everywhere and his two maximum rivals defeating him, with moments of much superiority. Perhaps Roger has never been so far from both of them than in that section.

But suddenly Roger clicked. Roland Garros 2011 was one of the most relevant tournaments at the competitive level of the Swiss for the future of his legacy seen with perspective. With the always interesting opportunity to be covered, without lights, with the pressure for a Djokovic who had won 43 consecutive games won and a Rafa always dominant in Paris, Federer measured the Serbian and played a memorable game, especially since his game was He recovered, demonstrated an increase in pace, power and aggressiveness, from his body to his shots. Suddenly and with a thrashing, he regained his lost validity and reached a final that, as Annacone relates, was close to winning, even if it fell in four sets.

“That year he had a great opportunity. He had beaten Novak in the semifinals, inflicting his first loss of the season. Against Nadal in the final he had taken the lead 5-2 in the first set and seemed to have everything under control, but ended losing in four sets with. At the end of the tournament he was very proud of what he had managed to do. “

The North American also analyzed how the Helvetian has been governing his emotions and calming his spirit after each defeat. “He is very good at managing his emotions. He doesn’t make excuses when he loses, but he reacts to defeats in a healthy way; I think it is for this reason that at 38 he still manages to play at such a high level. “

