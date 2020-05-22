Roger Daltrey fears that the coronavirus pandemic will have a devastating effect on a special group of people: teenagers with cancer.

The Who’s lead singer, along with his bandmate Pete Townsend, started the Teen Cancer America Foundation in 2012 to address the specific needs of teens with cancer. The organization has funded specialized wards in hospitals and services for adolescents and their families.

But looking ahead to June, when National Cancer Survivors Month is celebrated in the United States, the situation looks bleak. Teen Cancer America relies on its live performances, but with closed forums and postponed tours, the organization could be in trouble.

Daltrey, 76, recently spoke to The Associated Press from his country estate in England about this as well as future plans for The Who.

AP: How pressing is the situation for young people with cancer during the pandemic?

Daltrey: It is devastating for them because every treatment they have for cancer weakens their immune system.

AP: What can you tell us about Teen Cancer America?

Daltrey: We don’t do medicine, but what we do is provide social and psychological care, as well as specialized care and programs that are appropriate for that age group.

AP: What does the organization do?

Daltrey: We pay for that space in the hospital, we equip it, we maintain it, and we give them specialized care. That’s what we do. Remember that many of those young people with cancer do not live near a big city. They could be miles away. So we are starting outreach programs with which we send specialized nurses, we create links on Internet sites so that they can be in contact with patients.

AP: Is it important to keep teens together for moral support?

Daltrey: Yes, this group was suffering in silence. A 15-year-old boy could wake up in bed with a 2-year-old boy screaming after losing his leg. Adolescents and young adults are completely different physically and socially. This affects your spirit.

AP: As for the band, it seems like you and Pete found a way to make it work. You are in charge of curating the show, he writes the songs.

Daltrey: It seems I have an instinct to put together a show that takes audiences on a journey. I’ve seen too many rock concerts in which there are two or three songs with the same chord … I try to design the concerts as if it were a three act play, so you can go through an emotional roller coaster. Pete’s lyrics, there is no one who writes songs as he writes them, they all come from a special place. But that can only be based on a deep respect for the other, an appreciation for what both of us can contribute.

AP: Since much of the money for the charity comes from live performances, would you consider a streaming concert as has been done at other charity galas?

Daltrey: There is something I have to say about streaming: There is no money (laughs). Ask any musician. The only ones who make money are streaming companies. You can have a billion views and they pay you $ 5,000. Oh it’s cruel. It’s very hard. I don’t know if it would work for us, I mean, that music is very different.

AP: What do you do with your voice in your spare time?

Daltrey: I sing for myself to keep my voice. Who knows when we will return. I mean, I’m 76 years old. If we come back next spring I will be 77 years old. I don’t want to go back and be half as good as last year. I want to be as good as last year because The Who was better than ever last year.

AP: How much longer can you do this?

Daltrey: I think music is something that needs to go on until you can do it. But once it begins to decline and lose its liveliness, any part of that passion and ability to move the public, then you have to say ‘we can’t do it anymore.’ But I will continue. I don’t know what else to do boy.