Rogelio Funes Mori’s goal in the Mexico vs Guatemala of the Gold Cup

The activity of Day 2 of the 2021 Gold Cup continues this Wednesday, July 14 with the meeting between the Mexican National Team and the Guatemala National Team, at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, where Rogelio Funes Mori scored the first goal at minute 27.

Mexico comes from a goalless draw in a controversial match against the Trinidad and Tobago National Team, while Guatemala fell on its debut against the El Salvador National Team, so both teams seek to add three.

Also read: Mexico vs Guatemala: Lineups for the 2021 Gold Cup match

In a match where Mexico began to dominate Guatemala, Rogelio Funes Mori received a great service from Héctor Herrera and, after a cut inside the area, he took a powerful shot that entered close to the post to overtake Tri.

