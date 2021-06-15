Rogelio Funes Mori is officially Mexican

MEXICO CITY.

The Rayados de Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Mori is already Mexican. The ‘Twin’ received from the Ministry of Foreign Relations the naturalization letter that accredits him as a citizen.

I want to share with you with great pride that I am already Mexican. I feel love, respect and gratitude for this great country and its people. I’m very happy! – pic.twitter.com/wqvOyeu6DA – Rogelio Funes Mori (@ rogelio7funes) June 14, 2021

The Monterrey attacker He will be able to play the Gold Cup with Mexico, for this reason the strategist of the tricolor team, Gerardo Martino, considered him in the preliminary list of 60 players who would be eligible to contest the Concacaf tournament this summer.

Funes mori traveled to Mexico City to expedite the process, which was already in the final stages and it was this Monday when he received the documentation.

I want to share with you with great pride that I am already Mexican. I feel love, respect and gratitude for this great country and its people. I’m very happy! “, The player shared on social media.

Rogelio came to Mexican soccer in 2015 from Eskişehirspor in TurkeyBefore that, he was a member of Benfica.

After several tournaments in Mexico has scored 121 goals in official matches, in addition to being champion of the MX League in the Apertura 2019 and the Concacaf Champions League in the same year.

In addition to the naturalization process, Funes Mori meets the requirements that FIFA requests so that a player can wear the shirt of another country.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.