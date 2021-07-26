Rodrygo’s goal to overtake Madrid

It only took Real Madrid eight minutes to get ahead on the scoreboard in their first preseason game. The set of Carlo Ancelotti did not start on the right foot his duel against him Rangers in Glasgow, as he gave his rival several options, but took advantage of his first approach to the area of Mcgregor.

Martin

Odegaard he stole a ball in the medullary that he caught badly placed behind the Rangers, advanced with hardly any opposition several meters waiting for Rodrygo It will turn you entering from the left. The Norwegian gave the ball at the right moment to the Brazilian and this, after dribbling with some luck to his marker, defined with a lot of category with a subtle touch at the goalkeeper’s exit (minute 8)

The Rangers, who is playing his fifth preseason game, has not changed his plan to press in the open field one iota and has generated several scoring chances that he has aborted Lunin, today headline in the goal of Madrid.