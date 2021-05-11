Rodríguez Uribes listens to LaLiga and the ACB for the possible return of the public

05/11/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, heard this Tuesday the requests of the presidents of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, and the ACB, Antonio Martín, for the possibility of the public’s return to both competitions before the end of this season.

Accompanied by the president of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), José Manuel Franco, and the general director of Sports, Albert Soler, the minister first received the LaLiga delegation headed by Tebas and then held a video call with Antonio Martín .

Ministry sources confirmed that Rodríguez Uribes studied with both parties the pros and cons of the public return to professional football and basketball competitions and analyzed the times and conditions for this, which he will study again with the Ministry of Health to make a final decision.

LaLiga Santander disputes between this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday its penultimate day And it will end on the 23rd. LaLiga SmartBank will conclude its first phase on the 30th and then it will play the promotion playoffs between June 2 and 20.

In the case of the ACB, the regular league ends on the 23rd and then the play-off must be played‘, whose final date will be in the middle of June although conversations with the FIBA ​​are still pending on the transfer of players in the Pre-Olympic.

The meetings on Tuesday at the ministry’s headquarters took place after the repeated requests made from LaLiga and the ACB for the public to return to both competitions and after the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, advised against this possibility on the 3rd of July given the different epidemiological situation of the autonomous communities.

The accumulated incidence of over 400 and 500 cases in some has been the Government’s argument to rule out the presence of spectators in professional soccer and basketball competitions, contrary to what happened in other sports, as they have questioned both from LaLiga and from the ACB.

In the last weeks both organizations have strongly demanded the return of the spectators, request also seconded from United Hobbies, and an urgent meeting with the authorities to address the matter.

The League described the absence of spectators still as “discriminatory and incoherent” and the second claimed to end the existing “grievance” for its competition, when in other sports there is an audience in the stands.

Spanish professional football has just completed fourteen months without an audience. His last match with fans in the stands was on March 8, 2020, when Betis and Real Madrid met at Benito Villamarín (2-1) on the twenty-seventh day of LaLiga Santander.

Two days later, on Tuesday, March 10, the Eibar-Real Sociedad meeting was played without an audience in Ipurúa, postponed from the twenty-fourth day due to air pollution caused by the collapse of the Zaldíbar Gipuzkoan landfill.

In order to the following weekend the government decreed a state of alarm and the confinement of the population due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in the Chinese town of Wuhan, and the suspension of sports competitions.