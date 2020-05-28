In 2003, at the beginning of his career, Mala Rodríguez shared a poster with Gustavo Cerati, Café Tacvba, Kinky and Placebo at the Foro Sol in Mexico City. It was one of the most memorable experiences for the Spanish artist, although the public did not exactly welcome her with open arms.

His presentation lasted less than expected, many painted his middle finger and others yelled at him to leave. But the singer made war and finally managed to make them dance.

“People ended up moving and singing ‘La Niña.’ It was very exciting, ”said La Mala in a recent interview conducted by video call from Barcelona. “I remember it as one of the most exciting shows I have ever experienced. I love it because experiences like that are what you do. “

Fifteen years later, in the same forum, he had one of the most celebrated presentations at the Vive Latino festival. However Rodríguez, who released his seventh album on Thursday, “Mala”, confesses that throughout his career he has felt lonely at many times, misunderstood musically.

“Like he was doing something very strange. I wasn’t doing rock, I wasn’t doing pop, it wasn’t pure ‘hardcore’ rap that was what the other guys were doing, ”he said. “I went with my stories of women, with my staging free of prejudices, and it collided a lot and it crashed for a long time. I think that until two years ago it was not seen as normal. “

The search doesn’t stop for the Latin Grammy-winning artist.

In “Mala”, her first album in seven years, she presents more danceable songs such as “Pena” with Cecilio G or “Dame bien” with Guaynaa and Big Freedia, and more sensitive songs like “Mami”, in which accompanied by a piano she expresses how much she misses her mother, in addition to the imposing “Superbalada”, in which she shows off her gypsy roots.

“I feel that I have walked a hard, long road and that I can proudly say that I am La Mala because it has cost me, it is for me like a medal,” said the singer-songwriter, who acknowledged that she has “wanted to leave everything.”

“Many times what has given me strength is feeling that there is an audience … feeling that I am giving a message, that I am inspiring others … and this album is one more piece of me,” he added.

The album also includes “Like,” a song about virtual flirting on social media, which he said he likes because it helps more timid people cope and “in fact I think they reflect how we are in many cases.”

With his new production La Mala he wants to make it clear that he does not intend to stop evolving, and this new release takes him “in peace and happy, grateful and enjoying myself”.

At 41, the artist and mother also said that many times she has felt “a shadow” over what society says a woman her age can or cannot do.

“The age is amazing,” he said, mentioning Jennifer López or Patti Smith as references for women “who are making their way, who have nothing ahead and they create a niche, they create their universe … It is for others that we keep walking and we don’t have to stop continuing to weave that network, because that is healthy for us ”.

As for the new normal after the coronavirus quarantine, she said she would like to remain calm to listen to herself and spend more time with her family.

“Before, I was going very fast and I hadn’t realized that I wasn’t listening enough,” said La Mala.