The Buenosairean Legislature will treat this Thursday from 11 the project of Economic Emergency Law that will enable Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to reallocate budget items that will be left idle by the restrictions that the coronavirus pandemic imposed on the health sectors. The local Executive had to enable changes to convince their own – like radical legislators and the Civic Coalition – and appease the claims of the Front of All, which will not accompany.

Among the main modifications the possibility that the Executive requested to pay the salaries of state employees in quotas was eliminated. They sought to possess that faculty in the face of the sharp decline in tax revenues due to economic status. But complaints from the unions and from the Front of All, which in this treatment of the law broke with the harmony between the opposition and the ruling party that had been installed since the COVID-19 crisis erupted, forced the backward movement.

According to data provided by Finance Minister Martín Mura when he spoke before the Budget Committee of the Legislature, the City estimates that this year it will stop collecting $ 80,000 million in taxes for the brake on activities. The total budget of the City of Buenos Aires for 2020 is $ 480,000 million, of which half corresponds to salaries. “We asked for the power to pay in stages in the same month, we did not reduce or lower the salary”, Buenos Aires sources explained.

In addition, the Buenosairean government will give free way for the creation of the Special Commission for Inspection and Follow-up of the Health Emergency Law. It will be made up of 11 legislators distributed proportionally according to the number of members of each block. It was one of the demands of the Front of All, who maintained that the Executive Power could reassign games without specifying their destination. As of the changes, any redirection of funds must be communicated to the commission within 30 days after it is made.

The Vamos Juntos block will introduce the changes during the session, which will be mixed, between legislators present and others through video calls. They need 31 votes for approval and they have them. “We have to give the City the necessary tools to face the health, social and economic effects of this crisis”, reflected in dialogue with El Cronista Agustín Forchieri, first vice president of the Buenos Aires Legislature. And he added that it is “A law that allows the Executive Power to reallocate budget items to prioritize critical areas and deploy policies that allow our neighbors to overcome this difficult time as soon as possible.”

Complaints about a “blank check”

The block of legislators of the Frente de Todos had advanced its rejection of the project, considering that it was “a blank check” that it would grant Rodríguez Larreta. “We cannot accompany an emergency project that does not even say where the resources go because nothing guarantees that they will go to the health system or protect the vulnerable population”, they had raised.

“We are concerned that the project grants a series of superpowers to the city executive without establishing reliable control mechanisms. The only guarantee is a follow-up commission that we don’t even know who will preside, “they said in a statement.

Instead, They presented an alternative project that incorporates protection for the hardest hit economic activities into the economic emergency, such as restaurants, hotels, taxis, cultural centers and sports clubs. In addition, a reinforcement for the Porteña Citizenship program and the obligation to allocate resources to address situations of gender violence are contemplated.

In addition, it establishes the duty to call the City’s General Audit to carry out an examination of purchases and contracts.

