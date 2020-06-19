Horacio Rodríguez Larreta He was already on his way to La Plata with his Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, and Diego Santilli when she found out officially that the result of the second swab she underwent in the morning had given a negative result.

The head of the Buenos Aires Government, as this medium anticipated, had scheduled a face-to-face meeting yesterday with Axel Kicillof in the governor’s office if the analysis of the coronavirus test was negative in the end: Rodríguez Larreta again swabbed for the second time – he had already done it on Tuesday – after learning that the result of Maria Eugenia Vidal, with whom he had lunch last Friday, and two of his closest collaborators were positive.

Almost all the Buenosairean cabinet also waited for these hours the analyzes.

In this way, Kicillof and the head of government will meet again with their health ministers Daniel Gollán and Fernán Quirós and a small handful of collaborators to define how the quarantine continues in the metropolitan area, which yesterday had a record of daily infections: 1,106 in the Province and 692 in the City, an indication that the crudest stage is beginning to appear of the pandemic.

The Buenosairean administration had already defined yesterday that it would implement – it begins to govern today – some restrictions for document number and time extension for outdoor exercise, after the insistent pressure of the Buenos Aires Government, which understood this activity as a sign of relaxation of isolation first decreed on March 20 by the Casa Rosada.

Alberto Fernández He had received Rodríguez Larreta on Tuesday morning: that is why in the Olivos farmhouse they were also waiting attentively for the result of the second analysis by the head of the City.

On Monday, the Ministers of Health of the Nation, City and Province had met to start outlining the steps to be followed and to form a sort of table for the AMBA to share technical information on the evolution of the virus. On Wednesday, the head of state served as host in Olivos de Kicillof and Diego Santilli, who replaced the head of government, already preemptively isolated in his office by the positive result of Vidal.

In that meeting they defined showing a more restrictive message in relation to the runners, a measure of almost impossible compliance, but symbolic. And try to control that inter-jurisdictional public transport is for the exclusive use of essential workers, a rule that only applied on paper.

In the morning, Quirós had said at a press conference that for the moment he could not find « any technical element to associate physical activity with the number of cases », and that, in fact, the speed of contagion was « going down. »

Now, Kicillof and Rodríguez Larreta will begin to define whether, as it transpires from official sources, the AMBA returns to a much stricter period of confinement than the current one. At noon, in fact, the President again criticized the movement of people in the City: « It will not be a thing of which all the effort becomes useless because we go out to run, to drink beer and to look at stained glass windows », highlighted by Radio Nacional.

The City, until now, resisted going back with isolation, unlike the provincial administration, which insists daily, and for more than a week, to toughen the quarantine. The situation in Greater Buenos Aires is of great concern to Kicillof and his team. There is also concern in Rodríguez Larreta’s environment. But they also take note, almost equally, of social fatigue and the paralysis of economic activity.

The meeting this afternoon in La Plata is key to that sense to decide the steps to follow from this weekend.