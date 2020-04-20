After the launch of an aggravated isolation program for adults over 70 that caused a huge social commotion, and the controversies surrounding the alleged irregularities in the purchase of chinstraps and in the hiring of hotels, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta He intends to turn the page and join the batch of governors who reduced their salaries to collaborate in the fight against the coronavirus.

In these hours, in parallel, the collaborators of the Head of Government finished polishing a draft economic emergency law to redirect resources amid a sharp drop in revenue that in Gross Revenue, the main source of local financing, hovered at the end of March between 30 and 35%.

As confirmed to this media sources from the Buenos Aires Executive and the Legislature, Rodríguez Larreta, his ministers and secretaries, and the legislators of the pro-government bloc will donate up to 25% of their salaries on a “voluntary” basis. from May 1st. “It was a matter of coordinating the decision,” explained legislative sources.

In this way, the head of government, an unforeseen and solid ally of the Casa Rosada since the virus monopolized the social, political, health and economic agenda of Argentina, stands out from Alberto Fernández, that since some isolated casseroles appeared at the beginning of the month and the simultaneous pressure of a sector of Together for Change rejected the idea completely.

Until now, Rodríguez Larreta had sought to avoid public discussion. Although he analyzed it with his small table.

“None of the officials have companies abroad, offshore companies or own companies from where they make profits. They live off their salary. None of them has an exorbitant salary nor do I have an exorbitant salary. Let’s not be hypocritical, they are the ones who later They call us populists, ”the President had said forcefully at the beginning of the month.

Until now they had been Sergio Uñac (San Juan), Gustavo Valdes (Currents), Rodolfo Suarez (Mendoza), Ricardo Quintela (The Rioja), Oscar Herrera Ahuad (Missions), Gustavo Bordet (Between rivers), Gustavo Sáenz (Jump) and Gerardo Morales (Jujuy) the governors who chose to lower wages as a gesture towards fighting the pandemic. Juan Schiaretti, from Córdoba, joined his colleagues on Monday with a contribution of 45% of his salary since April and for at least four months.

The members of the Supreme Court of Justice implemented the same with a donation of 25% of their subsistence allowance for the purchase of supplies for the Muñiz hospital.

At the local level, the Superior Court of Justice, the Council of the Magistracy and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the City were advancing in the signing of an agreement for the creation of a solidarity fund that includes a voluntary contribution of up to 20% of the salary of the main officials of the three Buenos Aires organs. One sector also requested that the information be kept confidential. Associations of magistrates and judicial employees of the City had already made a donation to Muñiz and some dining rooms.

Rodríguez Larreta is not going to impose the reduction on a mandatory basis. But in fact it will work as if it were. Which official is going to risk the public scorn of rejecting the solidarity contribution?

Yesterday, the head of government led an expanded cabinet meeting to seek to unify the speech and try to inject encouragement after the controversy surrounding the implementation of the protocol for older adults and the commotion over the purchase of chinstrap at exorbitant prices and hiring from a hotel linked to the mayor’s family. Forcing two officials to be displaced.

In fact, the Civic Coalition, which is part of the official coalition of the City, presented a series of projects to the Legislature to regulate and make transparent the purchasing processes. Within the CC they assure that Elisa Carrió -allied with Rodríguez Larreta-, confined in her home in Exaltación de la Cruz, the scandals did not cause her any grace. Quite the contrary: he asked the leaders of his space to follow the issue closely.

The symbolic decision of the local administration to reduce the salaries of the main officials and to add legislators to the initiative is complemented by the sending of the economic emergency bill that those responsible for the cabinet area finished polishing at this time.

The objective, as they explained, is that the Executive has the power to redirect resources from areas paralyzed by the advance of the pandemic towards the portfolios of Health or Human Development and Habitat. Especially, due to the collapse of the collection.

There are works, such as the Sarmiento train or the San Martín Viaduct, that will have to wait indefinitely. It is that in the City, for example, the daily rations of food due to social urgency went from 133,000 to almost 180,000 in the first weeks of April.