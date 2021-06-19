Rodríguez del Teso: “In Poland, the Spanish footballer is in fashion”

Luis Rodríguez del Teso is a Spanish scout who has been living in Poland for some time, where he also works as a club consultant and intermediary. For As, he analyzes in detail the rival of the Spanish National Team today and how the Spanish footballer has become a highly appreciated piece in the Polish league.

How has Poland experienced the defeat against Slovakia and the previous one against Spain?

Here in Poland they are a bit disappointed because there are high expectations, especially following the appointment of Paulo Sousa as coach. They did not win in the games prior to the Eurocup and they were not convinced. Slovakia was somewhat belittled and now they are in a situation against Spain with the obligation to score. They see Spain as a giant, something very difficult, but Poland is a team capable of the best and the worst with people at the top and in the center of the field of quality.

The dismissal of Jerzy Brezczek, after having put the team into the European Championship, and the appointment of Sousa surprised him in January.

It was a controversial decision, although the fans were not very happy because no top-ten team was beaten. With the idea of ​​trying to improve before the Euro Cup they changed. It was also Boniek’s personal decision. With Brezczek the results were not bad, but the game was not as expected.

What does Paulo Sousa’s Poland play at?

It is one of his problems, he does not have a clear identity. Change the system several times. Before Spain the scheme is unknown. Whether to use three centrals or four defenses. When the team plays against a lower level rival, it does try to be combinative and take the initiative. When he is measured with a superior rival he plays more withdrawn, but something in between, not like Sweden. Although he does like to wait for the opponent to be able to use the counterattack and leave. They do not make bad pressure and put the rival in trouble. They did it, for example, against England, that’s how Moder’s goal came.

Does Milik’s discharge condition them?

If it had been him or Piatek, they would have played with two ends for sure. They are two very sensitive casualties. It has upset them. It is true that he also has Swiderski, who has a great ability to set the shot, and Swierczok, the second top scorer in the Polish league with 15 goals. These two players in the friendlies had a great level, but they did not transmit to Paulo Sousa as to be indisputable starters and that is their big problem because it makes Zielinski the one who plays as a hitch behind Lewandowski.

The week in Poland has also brought criticism to Lewandowski after the defeat. Having such a player at the end makes you think he can do anything.

The Polish fans ask him to do what he does with Bayern, to score a lot of goals and be the leader. It is, but it is less assisted. What you need are balls in the area. When you have had them, you have. He did it against Hungary. But his game changes something with respect to Bayern. Here is a leader who even goes down to the center of the field to organize the team’s attack. It would be something like what Messi does at Barcelona. The lack of level in the companions, forces him to assume more functions and not have as many occasions in the area.

How much does the loss of Krychowiak affect them?

It is a noticeable loss, even in leadership, but his performance was not being too high and I think his loss will not be so marked. Sousa can even win if you bet on Jakub Moder. For me this boy is the covered player of this selection, the most striking of the next generation. It is the highest transfer in the history of the Polish league. Came to Brighton a few months ago. In the Premier he has performed at a high level. It was a surprise that he was not a starter against Slovakia and it is something that Paulo Sousa is also criticized here because he had excelled in the previous friendlies. He is a player to watch. It covers a lot, in terms of theft and completion. He reaches the area with danger, with a good shot from medium distance. He scored against England at Wembley.

How do you have to play this Poland?

The game is important at the point and game level. Gerard Moreno could do a lot of damage to Poland. His weak point is defense, he suffers a lot in general. That is why the doubt between a defense of four or five has not yet found the ideal players. Rybus is fixed on the left side with Bednarek and Glik as fixed. Glik brings a lot of danger from set pieces. There are doubts regarding the right lane and the third center. Bereszynski failed against Slovakia and raises doubts. They could look for a change with Helik or Piatkowski. Berezynski could play right-hander, Frankowski or a more offensive and riskier alternative to Jozwiak. Another of the weak points is that they fit a lot from set pieces, especially in corners, defending in the zone, something that is not working for them. I don’t know if it will change it, after Skriniar tagged them. In general they suffer with the lateral centers. In the previous matches they conceded a total of five goals from set pieces. Spain has good pitchers. Also, you have to look for the bands. If there are Dani Olmo, Ferrán Torres or Gerard Moreno himself if Luis Enrique maintains that 1-4-3-3. Spain must practice its usual combinatorial game giving it speed and applying that: attacks by wings and lateral centers, which is what they suffer most. Poland will make an intermediate withdrawal, not as abusive as Sweden’s. Poland saw that Sweden worked, so they will apply it, but in their own way, taking advantage of the pressure of Lewandowski, Zielinski, Jozwiak or Moder. As a system, although they have alternatives like 1-4-4-2 and 1-4-3-3, I am inclined to use 1-3-5-2. They have used 1-4-4-2 and 1-4-3-3 is possible because without Milik or Piatek what they have is to play like that.

Who is the cover of Poland?

Lewandowski is the leader. Zielinski is a very complete, dangerous player, who sometimes is not valued what he owes. But the cover is Moder. It is not well known and should be taken into account. Against England at Wembley he did very well scoring a goal.

Have the criticisms of Morata and the debate on the 9th of Spain transpired in Poland?

Yes, Spanish football is followed a lot here. LaLiga, in general. There is perfect knowledge. Morata is handled here, but the call for Luis Enrique was already a controversial issue. Here, too, Paulo Sousa has had it, for example with the non-call of Szymanski. Here Luis Enrique’s list also generated controversy for not bringing people like Aspas, Sergio Ramos… The Polish fan has commented on it a lot. Now the lack of goal and they know the doubts of Spain, especially that issue of Morata or Gerard Moreno. Spain is the favorite, although Poland is dangerous. I would opt for a 2-1 for Spain.

What is the average Polish footballer like?

He stands out for his physique and a bit like that is the style of the league, more contact and direct play. Despite this, he has produced quality players in recent years. Lewandowski and Zielinski are two cases. They have a great capacity for effort, not lacking in quality. Something that draws attention is its ease to get goalkeepers. There are many outside of Poland. They have even reached Spain in Second B and Third where there are a dozen. Not to mention the Szczesny (Juventus), Skorupski (Bologna), Fabianski (West Ham), Majecki (Monaco), Dragowski (Fiorentina) … It is the position that stands out the most. Also forwards and midfielders, who have been improving in recent years. Here it is generally exported to Italy, even from juveniles. Many very young people are recruited. Then to Germany. For example, Unión Berlin has just signed Puchacz and Wszolek. England, also due to its economic capacity, is a destination. They signed Moder (Brighton), Jozwiak (Derby County), Helik (Barnsley) …

It is striking that Poland has become a regular destination for Spanish players. Last season in a 16-team Polish First Division there were about 17 Spanish players. Why?

The Spanish footballer is fashionable in Poland because here they lack a bit of that technical quality and creativity in attack. They find the Spanish footballer technically superior to the Polish, especially from three quarters forward. On a cultural level, it adapts well to the country and they make a difference. In addition, each time they have been doing better as they come. Iñaki Astiz was one of the first to come to Legia, later Dani Quintana to Jagiellonia. Igor Angulo, who was in Second B in Spain and went through Cyprus and Greece until he reached Poland where he scored many goals. In the last year, Ivi López, who signed for Rakow to win the Polish Cup and doing very well. Jesús Jiménez, at Gornik, has scored 12 goals in the first Polish and another who has stood out for several seasons is Jesús Imaz, always being one of the top scorers in the league. Dani Ramírez, a very technical player, who was signed for second and has arrived at Lech Poznan, one of the two main teams and has become an almost franchise player of the club. The next Spanish player is a high Second B or Second Division level. There are attractive salaries and it is still a first division that can serve as a springboard to other countries. In Poland there are about 30 Spanish footballers playing in the first three categories.

For Poland it was not in the plans not to be in the next round of the Eurocup.

Yes, and there is a debate about what would happen to Paulo Sousa. Boniek has ratified it these days for the future, but if it does not happen, it will be highly criticized. There is not a bad standard to be left out so early. There was hope in having a good tournament. Now they have a very difficult game against Spain.

The one that nobody moves from there is Boniek. The legend now president of the federation never goes unnoticed.

Along with Lewandowski, he is the best-known soccer personality. The latest decisions have been criticized. It is true that the federation is implementing many ideas, working very well, leading to a lot of improvement in the Polish quarry. It is something to value in the Boniek stage. But the latest decisions regarding the absolute have not yielded the result. Sousa was a personal decision, so if he fails he will be criticized. The facilities are good, even in secondary cities, especially as a result of the push brought about by the Euro 2012 Championship. Since then, several international competitions have been held. At the marketing level, the league is very evolved.

Who do you see as the favorite to win the Eurocup?

France and Belgium were my favorites before the start and now I would add Italy as well.