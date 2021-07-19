Rodríguez asks citizens for “a last effort” of “individual prudence” against the covid

Isabel Rodríguez, the new Minister of Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, has launched a double message this morning regarding the coronavirus crisis: one is that citizens must make a “last effort” to overcome the fifth wave and protect themselves before that vaccination is more widespread and another is that the Executive believes that it is not necessary to take extra measures to limit the activity of Spaniards, despite the incidence data.

In an interview in the Hoy por hoy program of Cadena SER, the La Mancha has asked citizens for “absolute prudence” in the face of the increase in Covid-19 infections in Spain and has defended that the flexibility of the use of the mask in our country it has been taken “responsibly”.

Rodríguez, who for now rules out returning to a state of alarm, stressed that vaccination in Spain is going “very well”: “This week we reached 50% of the population vaccinated with two guidelines.” Even so, he has asked citizens for “one last effort”: “We are all tired and it is true that the incidence is skyrocketing. This requires an appeal to individual prudence ”. Despite this, he has avoided criminalizing young people, those most affected by infections in recent weeks, whom he has applauded for their “exemplary behavior.”

Regarding the need or not to approve special legislation to face future pandemics after the Constitutional ruling against the state of alarm, the Government spokesperson argues that current legislation is “sufficient”: “The Government thinks that health and the context of competences are sufficient ”, he explained before emphasizing that, in his opinion,“ the state of alarm was useful and responded to the needs of the moment ”.

In her new stage, after being mayor of Puertollano, the spokesperson “Transparency and accountability are always important. I attach great importance to the media. I claim a useful policy and I hope to contribute less to the show and more to politics ”, he assured Pedro Blanco’s questions.

And at the head of the territorial, he affirms that he has already maintained some contacts to deal with issues that “were on the agenda” of the former Minister of Territorial Policy, Miquel Iceta, as the bilateral commission between the central and Catalan governments. “It is a very important commission. I have the feeling that a decade of political conflict in Catalonia is a long time, there is a need to reconnect personally and politically ”.

The spokesperson assures that if the Catalan Government insists on holding a self-determination referendum, the answer will be that “within the framework of the Constitution and the law, everything fits; out, nothing. They should have learned their lesson, the Government has made a very important gesture (pardons to the Procés prisoners) and they have to make their own effort for dialogue in Catalonia ”. Regarding the politicians who are still on the run, it has been clear: “If they fly, they will have to be judged.”

“I am confident that the independentists are in a new time and that the message of dialogue from the Government of Spain will be valued. Not everything remains the same ”.

Around his controversial premiere talking about Cuba, he reaffirms himself in his words. “I am clear about what Cuba is and also what I have to say as a minister: Cuba is not a democracy. There are certain diplomatic rules that must be exercised, for the benefit of the Cuban and Spanish people ”, he concludes.

