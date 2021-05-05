Rodriguez and Waterson face UFC Las Vegas 26 poster

Aug 10, 2019; Montevideo, MO, Uruguay; Tecia “The Tiny Tornado” Torres (red gloves) vs. Marina Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC at Antel Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Like it or not, Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson is the new star of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 26, and there is already a poster of the event.

Rodriguez, number six in the Peso Paja ranking, arrives at the event having knocked out his compatriot, Amanda ribas, in the UFC 257.

Waterson, instead, raised his promotion record to 6 – 4 with a controversial split decision win over Angela hill.

It should be noted that both fighters will be making their respective debuts at 125 pounds.

In the co-star of the evening, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone will perform his thirty-seventh presentation on the Octagon when he faces Alex Morono.

UFC Las Vegas 26 will be held from UFC APEX.

