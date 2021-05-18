Rodríguez admits that Logroñés “is only worth winning to stay on”

05/18/2021 at 12:25 PM CEST

EFE

The coach of the Unión Deportiva Logroñés, Sergio Rodriguez, has recognized that his team “is only worth winning” tomorrow at Fuenlabrada to stay in the Second Division, since they do not trust the salvation of the Rioja team to the results of their closest rivals for permanence.

Rodriguez has offered an informative round on Tuesday in the preview of the match that will be played tomorrow at the Las Gaunas stadium, in which the rojiblanco team will have to achieve three points “to reach the final stretch of the league with options,” said the coach Riojan.

He recalled that his team has 3 finals left “of which 2 will be played in Las Gaunas”, so “the future of Logroñés depends on taking these games forward, looking at the next one and waiting for the result of other rivals” .

However, he stressed that it is “very difficult” to maintain the options of remaining in the silver category if victory is not achieved in the first of those matches against the Madrid team, “whether or not the closest teams that mark the line win. of salvation “, in this case Castellón and Alcorcón, which have 41 and 42 points, while Logroñés is in relegation places with 41.

“Everything happens to win in Las Gaunas, it will be a very complicated game because Fuenlabrada is a very powerful team, but we will work for it and we will try with all our weapons,” he stressed.

He said that they should be “as positive as possible”, because “the situation is delicate but you have to convey good feelings and tell the players that it is possible to save the category.”

In addition, he explained that, if Logroñés wins, “the team will gain confidence for the rest of the games that remain” and has stressed that this match, which from his point of view, “is a final”, must be faced with ” intelligence”.

In this sense, he stated that the game “will not be resolved in 5 or 10 minutes”, since “it lasts 90, just like everyone else, and you have to know how to read the game, go out and see how it goes to risk more or less depending on the result. “

“We have to have that point of tranquility in which the head does not play a trick, Fuenlabrada does not play anything and they will come more liberated because they have achieved salvation and can no longer enter promotion play-offs,” he said. asserted Rodriguez, who added that his team “should not get carried away by emotions and overmotivation.”

He has described the Madrid team as a “very powerful” team, which dominates all aspects of the game such as physical and technical capacity and set pieces, so “it is a very complete formation that at the beginning of the season aspired to be at the top of the table. “

According Rodriguez, “They have very complete players in all their lines and physically very powerful”, and has warned that “although they do not play anything, they will play a very correct game and they will not make things easy.”

For this reason, “you have to concentrate on the game and plan a match in which Logroñés is competitive”, because he has defended that “when the team is competitive they always have options to win the three points.”

He has also recognized errors in the two areas that have made Riojans suffer throughout the season, “but now there is no use lamenting, because we have to go for the game.”

The Riojan technician has also advanced that the muscular problem he suffers Ander Vitoria will prevent you from playing for the remainder of the season, while Gracious could enter the call and play minutes against Fuenlabrada.