Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte will be the Magallanes and Elcano from ‘Limitless’

Amazon Prime Video and RTVE have announced today that the Brazilian Rodrigo Santoro (‘300’) and the Spanish Álvaro Morte (‘El embarcadero’) will give life to Magallanes and Elcano in strong> ‘Limitless’, a drama full of adventures that coinciding marking the fifth centenary of the original expedition, he will bring the story of the first round the world by boat to television.

‘Unlimited’ will show the epic story of a group of sailors on a journey into the unknown, in an action-adventure-packed blockbuster over four 60-minute episodes shot in Spain and the Dominican Republic. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latin America, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States and Andorra.

Captained by the Portuguese Fernando de Magallanes, 239 sailors left Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz, Spain) on August 20, 1519. Three years later, only 18 starving and sick sailors returned in the only ship that resisted the trip, led by the Spanish sailor, Juan Sebastián Elcano. They had traveled 14,460 leagues, always from west to east, completing the world tour; an almost impossible mission that sought to find a new route to the “islands of spices” and that ended up changing the history of Humanity by showing that the Earth is round.

A feat that forever transformed commerce, the economy, astrology and knowledge of the planet, and which is considered one of the greatest feats in history.

The cast also includes Sergio Peris-Mencheta (as Captain Cartagena), Adrián Lastra (as Captain Mendoza), Carlos Cuevas (as Martino), Pepón Nieto (as Father Bartolomé), Raúl Tejón (as Gómez de Espinosa), Gonçalo Diniz (as Duarte Barbosa), Manuel Morón (as Cardenal Fonseca) or Bárbara Goenaga (as Beatriz), among others.

The filming of this ambitious series will begin next week, next Monday, April 26, in the Basque Country and Navarra in locations of Azkoitia, Azkorri, Lazkao, Olite and the Cathedral of Pamplona before moving to the Dominican Republic, where The filming of the maritime sequences will be carried out at the well-known Pinewood Studios, and later back to Spain, specifically to locations in Seville and Madrid. To recreate the great voyage, the Victoria and Trinidad ships will be rebuilt, and the replica of the Nao Victoria will be used, the only one of the five ships of the expedition that returned to port and, therefore, the first ship to go around the world.

The project, presented in February 2020 at the Army Headquarters, is part of a collaboration agreement signed by RTVE and the Spanish Ministry of Defense in March 2018, on the occasion of the fifth centenary of the first round the world.

‘Unlimited’ is produced by MONO Films and KILIMA Media, and has a first-rate technical team led by British director Simon West (‘Con Air (Convicts in the air)’, ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’, ‘The daughter of the general ‘,’ Los mercenarios 2 ‘), producer Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga (‘ La tinchera infinita ‘,’ Loving Pablo ‘,’ El chico del newspaper ‘,’ Camarón ‘) and screenwriter Patxi Amezcua (‘ Bruc: The challenge ‘ , ‘Seventh’, ‘The shadow of the law’, ‘The notice’).