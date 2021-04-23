Telemundo Rodrigo Romeh Reinforcement of Famous

Rodrigo Romeh, who was reinforcement of Team Famosos for a short period of time in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, is already out of the competition program as he was eliminated in a day of struggle for permanence, but despite this, the Renowned Mexican influencer keeps the best memories of his time through the “fiercest competition on the planet”, and the experiences he lived with his teammates from both teams.

Who is Rodrigo Romeh?

Known in the networks as “Romeh”, Rodrigo is widely followed for his exercise routines, lifestyle and day to day that he shares with his millions of followers, accompanied by that eternal smile and good attitude that characterizes him and that enchanted the audience of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, where he joined as a reinforcement of Team Famosos along with professional gymnast Nicole Diaz.

In addition to a broad social media following, Rodrigo Romeh is the founder of his own exercise supplement company, Actitus. The line ranges from different proteins, drinks for muscle recovery, components to strengthen the immune system and even offers personalized advice by Romeh himself and his team of experts, focused on getting his clients to reach the physical state they want.

Rodrigo Romeh tells it all What did he say about EXATLON USA?

As is customary, after leaving the competition, Rodrigo Romeh set aside time in his schedule of commitments to sit down and talk through a live session with those who support him where he was not only very grateful to Telemundo for having been chosen to enter as a reinforcement of Team Famosos in Exatlon United States, but for the opportunity to have been able to prove himself in a competition that he himself assured, experiencing it is completely different from what the audience appreciates through television screens .

Among the things that Rodrigo Romeh revealed about his time at Exatlon United States are:

At the beginning, he realized that the competition itself had a much higher level than his, so he had to get on the train “fast” to be able to face athletes who had already been in the competition for weeks and were connected to their different circuits. . On the third day of participating, he achieved his first point and for him it was very important because he realized that he was gradually adapting to the fierce pace of the competition. He got along very well with all the athletes, he misses them a lot and considers that his mission was to inject his positivity and good energy into everyone. He had many moments that he considers funny, but one in particular with his partner Jeyvier Cintrón, whom he considers the best participant of the entire competition. Rodrigo Romeh said that Jeyvier uses prescription glasses and that each circuit does it without them but nevertheless he succeeds very well in terms of aim and strength, so he ensures that the boy has the perfect formula to win.

Do not miss this video with the entire live session of Rodrigo Romeh:

