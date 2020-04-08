Don ‘Tale Mayes

UFC reprogrammed the heavyweight bout between Rodrigo Nascimiento and Don’Tale Mayes, which was scheduled for UFC Portland. The fight will take place in the Fight Night April 25.

The match was revealed by Combat.com Tuesday afternoon.

Birth will have its debut in UFC. The Brazilian is undefeated in his seven fights and won a contract with the organization after finishing Michal Martinek in the third season of Contender Series.

Mayes also comes from Contender Series. He won his contract after knocking out Ricardo PrasselIn his official debut, he was knocked out by Cyril Gane in UFC Singapore. This fight will be an opportunity to reverse his first loss in UFC.

Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira will be held next April 25th somewhere in the world.

