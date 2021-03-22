Rodrigo Mora showed the good ‘chicken’ promise he made with Auzqui before the game: “Against the bosteros …”

Last night, Boca and Talleres de Córdoba faced each other for the match corresponding to date 6 of the League Cup.
The Xeneize He came from drawing against River and wanted to confirm whether or not he had started a good streak in the tournament.
Things did not go well for Miguel Ángel Russo and company, as they encountered a tough defeat at La Bombonera.
There are already 6 games without a win at home for the La Ribera team, which was never the one that lifted the Super League a year ago.
One of the great architects of the victory of the Cordoba team was Carlos Auzqui, a forward who knew how to pass through River.
Rodrigo Mora, former teammate of the forward in the Millionaire, He uploaded to his Instagram account a story of the conversation he had with Bernal’s before the game.
In it you can see how Auzqui promises the Uruguayan “do the submachine gun” if he scored a goal against Boca. Sure, the historic celebration of Morita. This one always meets!