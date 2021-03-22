Rodrigo Mora showed the good ‘chicken’ promise he made with Auzqui before the game: “Against the bosteros …”

Last night, Boca and Talleres de Córdoba faced each other for the match corresponding to date 6 of the League Cup.

The Xeneize He came from drawing against River and wanted to confirm whether or not he had started a good streak in the tournament.

Boca fell in La Bombonera. (.)



Things did not go well for Miguel Ángel Russo and company, as they encountered a tough defeat at La Bombonera.

There are already 6 games without a win at home for the La Ribera team, which was never the one that lifted the Super League a year ago.

One of the great architects of the victory of the Cordoba team was Carlos Auzqui, a forward who knew how to pass through River.

Rodrigo Mora, former teammate of the forward in the Millionaire, He uploaded to his Instagram account a story of the conversation he had with Bernal’s before the game.

In it you can see how Auzqui promises the Uruguayan “do the submachine gun” if he scored a goal against Boca. Sure, the historic celebration of Morita. This one always meets!