Defender Rodrigo Moledo has a special reason to celebrate next Sunday. It was on that date, seven years ago, that the player was summoned, for the first time, to defend the Brazilian team. At that time, Felipão was the coach of the Brazilian team and summoned his athletes to dispute a friendly against Chile that took place in 2013, in Mineirão. For his good performances that season, Moledo was already on the radar of coach Luiz Felipe for a match previous incident against Bolivia, but an injury left the defender out of that list. Against Chile, the colorado defender took the place of defender Henrique who worked at Palmeiras at the time. Two months later, the Colorado player was sold to Metalist, from Ukraine.

‘I remember this date with great affection. It is always good to be defending your country, training and sharing new experiences with top players. It was here at Inter that I achieved, working daily, such an opportunity. I always thank those who trust in my ability ‘, says Moledo.

In the current season he is one of the most experienced athletes in the colorado squad and the defender has been showing good numbers at the beginning of the year. Until the stop of competitions, the player played 8 games with the colored shirt in the year with 6 wins and 2 draws so far. In addition, there were only 6 goals conceded and all of them in the State. In Copa Libertadores games he played in 3 matches without the colorado defense being leaked.

