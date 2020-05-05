Monday 04 May, 2020

Millar arrived in Mexico in 2012 after signing for the Atlas. After three seasons in the red and black box, the ‘Chino’ joined the ranks of the Monarcas de Morelia, a team that he defends to this day, standing out among the starting team commanded by coach Pablo Guede.

Soccer stopped almost everywhere, but not the work of analysis and statistics. Given this, the Mexican competition highlighted various players for their good numbers on the field of play. Among them is the national midfielder, Rodrigo ‘Chino’ Millar, who is in the top three of soccer players with the most passing precision.

The same Liga MX highlighted the former Colo Colo among its best players, after an analysis collected by the Technological Innovation Center. Millar reached 90% accuracy in delivering the ball. It is worth remembering that Millar reached 100% passing effectiveness in the duel between Morelia vs Queretaro.

The experienced Rodrigo Millar is part of the # Top3 of players who provide the most passes in the #LigaBBVAMX # Clausura2020. Its accuracy is 90% Through the data from @CITEC_Futbol we invite you to look at this analysis of the passes provided by «El Chino» in @FuerzaMonarca 🎯⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1TTjMvon9g – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 4, 2020

